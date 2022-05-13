MISSING AND WANTED: Brian Barajas, missing with his four kids police say he's been hiding from their mom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday were asking for the public's help in finding a father of four who has been knowingly hiding his children from their mother – and who is now missing along with the kids.

Brian Barajas, 38, is wanted on a warrant from Cook County for Child Abduction issued Wednesday.

Police said he has deliberately concealed his four children from his ex-girlfriend, their mother, since January 14.

Chicago Police

Barajas is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

His four children are:

Chicago Police

• Daughter Breneah Barajas, 13, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 85 pounds;

Destiny Barajas Chicago Police

• Daughter Destiny Barajas, 11, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 4 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 80 pounds;

Chicago Police

• Daughter Jazmyne Barajas, 4, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 3 feet tall, and weighs 35 pounds;

Chicago Police

• Son Nathaniel Barajas, 2, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 2 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 25 pounds.

It is suspected the children may be with Barajas or other family members in the West Ridge, Irving Park, or Belmont Cragin community.

No AMBER Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554. Anyone who sees Barajas or the kids should call 911.