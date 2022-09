MISSING: 15-year-old Destiny Young last seen in North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A missing 15-year-old who was last seen in the North Austin neighborhood Monday has been located.

Destiny Young left her house in the 1300 block of North Lockwood Avenue.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds.

Chicago police didn't provide information on where she was located.