MISSING: Alina Kozar, 12, last seen in Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Police said Alina Kozar was last seen around 7:20 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Walton Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Alina is 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and gray eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a green coat, blue shirt, blue pants, and glasses. She speaks limited English.

Anyone who sees her should call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8266.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 3:03 PM

