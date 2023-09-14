Missing 11-year-old boy from Gary, Indiana believed to be in 'extreme danger'
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Gary police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Gary, Indiana.
Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police believe he is in "extreme danger" and may need medical assistance.
He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, navy blue pants and black New Balance shoes.
If you have any information or think you've seen Damarion, please call Gary police.
