Missing 11-year-old boy from Gary, Indiana believed to be in 'extreme danger'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Gary police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Gary, Indiana. 

Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

Police believe he is in "extreme danger" and may need medical assistance.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, navy blue pants and black New Balance shoes.

If you have any information or think you've seen Damarion, please call Gary police.

