Miss Shirley Payne recognized for having only woman, black-owned funeral home in Fox Valley

In observance of Women's History Month, one woman is being recognized for her calming spirit that helps those in times of death.

Miss Shirley Payne, 73, was recently honored for her work.

Payne, otherwise known as Miss Shirley, said that loving people is the only way she's been successful through her 40 years of service to the Aurora community during their most difficult time—death.

"If you don't like people to begin with, you won't like working with them on a difficult time matter," Payne said.

She's met notable people, such as the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, and said he's made an impact on her business.

"It makes us proud. You know, he says, 'Say it loud, I'm Black, and I'm proud,' and 'I am somebody. We are somebody," she said.

Miss Shirley started as a general manager for the Super 8 before she began working at James Mortuary in 1986, and helped the mortuary transition to its current location near Hill and Second Ave. Payne became the general manager after the death of Roland James.

"I'm a people person, and caring about them, whether they're alive or deceased, is something that's within me," she said.

That asset, along with her authentic spirit, is why she was honored as the 2026 Scheketa Hart-Burn Leader of the Year at the 20th annual Heritage Dinner on Friday, closing out Black History Month.

Now, she's being featured for Women's History Month as the only woman and black-owned funeral home in the Fox Valley.

When it comes to Women's History Month, one person in particular comes to Payne's mind.

"Really and truly, Miss Scheketa, because she was one of the strongest women that I have ever known," she said.

Late Aurora Alderman Scheketa Hart-Burns was Miss Shirley's bestfriend. She passed in June of 2023, which is also the year Payne became owner of the funeral service.

Payne's demeanor is not reactive, but reassuring. She said she must be selfless through the most difficult times.