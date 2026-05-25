Munetaka Murakami homers as the White Sox cool off the Twins with a 3-1 win

Munetaka Murakami homered, Anthony Kay pitched six sparkling innings and the Chicago White Sox stopped Minnesota's four-game win streak with a 3-1 victory over the Twins on Monday.

Drew Romo also connected for Chicago in the opener of a seven-game homestand. Rikuu Nishida singled in the fourth for his first hit in a successful big league debut.

The White Sox have won seven in a row against the Twins for the first time since an eight-game streak in 1995. The opener of the four-game series was the first meeting of the AL Central teams this season.

Brooks Lee homered for Minnesota, which had won six of seven overall. Zebby Matthews (1-2) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings.

Murakami tied it at 1 when he connected for his 18th homer in the first, a 375-foot drive to right. It was the first homer for the Japanese rookie since he went deep twice during an 8-3 victory over the Cubs on May 16.

Romo hit his fifth homer after Tristan Peters reached on a leadoff walk in the second.

That was more than enough for Kay (4-1), who allowed five hits, struck out five and walked one. The left-hander improved to 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA in his past four starts.

Kay got some help from Nishida in the second. The Japanese prospect threw out Orlando Arcia when he attempted to score from second on Alex Jackson's single to right, ending the inning.

The Twins put runners on the corners with two outs in the fifth, but Kay escaped the jam when Austin Martin fouled out.

Seranthony Domínguez handled the ninth for his 11th save in 14 opportunities.

Joe Ryan (3-3, 3.02 ERA) starts for Minnesota on Tuesday, and fellow right-hander Sean Burke (2-3, 4.08 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

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