Watch CBS News
Local News

"Mini Bean" unveiled in New York, from artist behind "Cloud Gate" at Millennium Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Artist behind Chicago's "Cloud Gate" unveils bean sculpture in New York
Artist behind Chicago's "Cloud Gate" unveils bean sculpture in New York 00:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago might be known as The Second City, but we're first when it comes to "The Bean."

Anyone venturing to New York these days might feel like they're seeing double. The artist behind Millennium Park's "Cloud Gate" sculpture, also known as "The Bean," put a sister sculpture in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York.

It's a smaller version of "Cloud Gate," and was created by the same artist, British sculptor Anish Kapoor.

"The Mini Bean," as it's already being dubbed, is 19 feet high and weighs about 40 tons.

It's carefully wedged against a New York luxury building, so the mirror effect can still be seen on all sides. Unlike Cloud Gate, it lies flat on the ground, so visitors can't walk under the center to take pictures from below.

The project has been four years in the making, but construction delays and the pandemic pushed back the unveiling.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 10:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.