Job fair at Soldier Field showcase opportunities for military vets and their families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Long after they've returned home, many veterans face a new battle: finding a full time job.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went inside a hiring event at Soldier Field Thursday that's putting military men and women on a new career path.

"Military is just some thing that, you know, gave me that bigger purpose."

After three years of serving his country, Kay Narain left his post at Fort Campbell in search of change. Now, he's seeking more of an administrative role, eventually setting his sights on law school.

The transition, he said, has been rough.

"You go from like being told exactly what to do, what to wear, how to talk, how to walk all that and then you're let go, and you know, it's a big change," Narain said.

That transition from military to civilian life in most cases is a culture shock. It's why organizations like RecruitMilitary hold job fairs, like the one at Soldier Field.

On hand, 66 companies with a military hiring initiative, ready to recruit service members, their spouses and dependents.

"There's a daunting process when you transition out of the service, because you've done that structure for so many years," said Rob Mulvihill, Event Director for RecruitMilitary.

From the federal to the local level, the opportunities run the gamut, and the job fair comes at a critical time. The veteran unemployment rate in the state of Illinois is 3.4% compared to the national rate of 2.4%.

And with 12,000 open job opportunities now in the Chicago area alone, Rrecruit Military is hoping to bridge that gap.

"It's about getting them in here and finding that next career," Mulvihill said.

For those who did not get an opportunity to attend the fair, they're encouraged to go online, where they'll have access to thousands of jobs.

Another job fair will be held at Soldier Field in October.