Miles for Military helps bring U.S. sailor home for daughter's surgery

An emotional homecoming on Sunday afternoon at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for a U.S. sailor who came home for her daughter's surgery.

U.S. Navy petty officer Rachel Christy came home to be with her daughter, who will undergo her final surgery for a cleft palate.

Christy has been stationed in Pensacola, Florida, since May of last year.

The program Miles for Military helped bring her home.

"It's, it's surreal. She's been gone for so long, and we've all been apart. It's been hard, I will say that," Christy said.

The nonprofit Miles for Military allows people to donate unused airline miles to service members.

The charity has flown 1,000 enlisted service members home and has a goal of 5,000 flights by the end of this year.