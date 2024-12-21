"Miles for Military" helps Marine from Berwyn, Illinois, get home for the holidays

"Miles for Military" helps Marine come home for Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A U.S. Marine from west suburban Berwyn is back home for Christmas, thanks to a nonprofit that helps service members fly for free for important visits to their family.

Lance Corporal Diego Escobedo-Hernandez arrived at O'Hare International Airport on Friday.

He's been working as a drone operator at a base in North Carolina, and said he hasn't seen his family in nearly a year.

"Being back home in Chicago feels great. It feels amazing. I missed hearing the pilot say 'Welcome to Chicago.' It's a feeling that I haven't been able to feel in almost a year, so it feels good to be back," he said.

The nonprofit Miles for Military helped pay for Escobedo-Hernandez to make it home for the holidays.

The organization helps pay for active military members to visit their families for the holidays and other important milestones.

In exchange, service members who get free trips perform community service.

Miles for Military aims to pay for 100 flights for enlisted military members this year, and is taking donations for more flights next year at milesformilitary.org.