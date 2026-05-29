Vargas' two-run homer in 10th inning gives White Sox 4-3 victory over Tigers

Miguel Vargas hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The White Sox tied the game in the ninth on Rikuu Nishida's bunt, and Vargas' 391-foot winner to left field an inning later scored automatic runner Drew Romo. It was his 13th home run of the year.

Vargas also drove in Chicago's first run of the game on a double in the third inning.

Down 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Nishida bunted and the Tigers went for the out at first base. Andrew Benintendi then took off from third base and scored on Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson's errant throw home.

Bryan Hudson (3-1) pitched the ninth inning and allowed a run while striking out a batter.

Dillon Dingler had a two-run homer in the top of the third for Detroit, and Zack Short capped the Tigers' scoring with a sacrifice fly to right field in the 10th that scored Matt Vierling for a 3-2 lead.

Drew Anderson (2-2) blew his second save of the year after allowing the game-ending homer. Troy Melton pitched seven innings in his start for Detroit and allowed one run on six hits.

The White Sox are one of two teams this season with three players with 12 or more home runs. The other is the Atlanta Braves, who currently boast the record in baseball at 39-19.

Chicago is a season-best three wins over .500 at 30-27, while Detroit fell to 0-5 in extra innings this year.

LHP Framber Valdez (2-3, 4.28 ERA) takes the mound for the Tigers, while LHP Anthony Kay (4-1, 3.96 ERA) gets the start for the White Sox in the second game of the series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb