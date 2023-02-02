Migrants to begin moving into elementary school in Woodlawn Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city plans to move hundreds of migrants into Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn starting today.
The mayor's office sent an e-mail to neighbors announcing the move-in date.
Around 250 migrants could stay at the school for up to two years.
The emergency shelter will be open 24/7 with security around the clock.
Neighbors say city leaders rushed through the plan with little input from them. there's another meeting on Feb. 16.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.