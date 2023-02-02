Migrants to begin moving into elementary school in Woodlawn Thursday

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city plans to move hundreds of migrants into Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn starting today.

The mayor's office sent an e-mail to neighbors announcing the move-in date.

Around 250 migrants could stay at the school for up to two years.

The emergency shelter will be open 24/7 with security around the clock.

Neighbors say city leaders rushed through the plan with little input from them. there's another meeting on Feb. 16.

