More migrants heading to Chicago after arriving in Rockford by plane from Texas

Migrants from Texas heading to Chicago after arriving at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- More migrants are heading to Chicago after arriving at the Rockford International Airport by plane from Texas Sunday morning.

According to the city of Rockford, after the plane landed around 1 a.m., those onboard were immediately put onto buses to Chicago's "landing zone" in the West Loop.

CBS 2 has reached out to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications about the flight but has yet to hear back.

In a Facebook post from Rockford, they say this is a result of Chicago's new bus ordinance.

Earlier this month, the Chicago City Council approved tougher penalties, including fines of up to $3,000 if buses failed to notify the city within a certain time, including buses dropping off migrants at undesignated locations. So far, the city issued 96 citations and impounded at least one bus.

Following in Chicago's footsteps, suburbs including Aurora, South Barrington, and Rosemont were added to the growing list to also began restricting buses carrying and dropping off migrants without prior notice - allowing them to impound buses and issue fines to its operators.