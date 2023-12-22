Aurora City Council to hold special meeting to discuss migrant bus controversy

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A special meeting is ahead for the Aurora City Council on Friday. They're discussing an ordinance that keeps buses from dropping off migrants without any notice.

It comes as police shuttled dozens of migrants from the suburbs to the city's office of emergency management center.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, a bus dropped off about 30 migrants at a Metra train station in Lockport without any notice yesterday, they were then brought to the OEMC in Chicago.

This comes as the city is cracking down on unauthorized buses.

Recently, the city issued 96 citations and impounded at least one bus.

Earlier this month, the city council approved tougher penalties some fines of up to $3,000 if buses fail to notify the city within a certain time, also includes buses dropping off migrants at undesignated locations.

In the suburbs like Aurora, rules around these buses are also at the top of mind. City leaders there say this week unscheduled buses carrying migrants arrived from Texas.

In a special meeting planned for noon Friday, the Aurora City Council will discuss a proposed ordinance that would require transportation companies to notify the community services department at least five days before a bus shows up. Not complying could lead to fines there as well.

They say the safety of passengers, refugees, and migrants is a top priority here.

Right now it's unclear when and where the next buses carrying migrants will arrive.