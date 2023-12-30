Another Chicago suburb restricts unauthorized buses carrying migrants
CHICAGO (CBS) – South Barrington was the latest in the growing list of Chicago area suburbs restricting buses carrying migrants from showing up unannounced.
Board members voted this week to impose fines up to $500 for bus operators who drop off passengers without notifying police or some other village representative.
The new ordinance would also allow the village to impound the bus. Chicago and Rosemont have already passed similar measures.
