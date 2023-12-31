350 more migrants headed to Chicago after Texas sends plane to Rockford

Migrants from Texas heading to Chicago after arriving at Rockford airport

Migrants from Texas heading to Chicago after arriving at Rockford airport

Migrants from Texas heading to Chicago after arriving at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- A plane carrying 350 migrants from Texas landed in Rockford early Sunday, and the asylum seekers were then sent to Chicago.

According to the city of Rockford, after the plane landed around 1 a.m., those onboard were immediately put onto buses to Chicago's "landing zone" in the West Loop.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said 350 migrants were on the private chartered plane, which originated in San Antonio.

The asylum seekers then boarded buses chartered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and the buses dropped the migrants off in various suburbs.

"The buses dropped passengers off in various suburbs and they are making their way to the City via train and other means," OEMC officials said in a news release.

As of Sunday morning, a total of 572 migrants, including those from the flight to Rockford, were waiting for placement at one of Chicago's 27 active migrant shelters - 53 at police stations, 241 at O'Hare International Airport, and 278 at the city's new designated landing zone for asylum seekers.

City officials said they were expecting a total of 14 buses carrying migrants to arrive in Chicago on Sunday, including nine from Rockford.

Sunday's flight was the second time in two weeks Abbott has chartered a private flight to send migrants to Chicago. On Dec. 19, a private plane dropped off about 100 asylum seekers at O'Hare.

Abbott's office has blamed Chicago's crackdown on buses that have been bringing migrants to Chicago without following the city's rules. Earlier this month, the City Council approved tougher penalties for what the Johnson administration has described as "rogue bus operators," for violations such as failing to notify the city within the proper timeframe, and not dropping off migrants at designated locations. Violators are subject to fines of up to $3,000, and buses that violate Chicago's rules could be impounded.

That crackdown prompted Abbott to start sending migrants to Chicago by plane, and his office promised more are coming.

Following in Chicago's footsteps, several suburbs also have begun cracking down on buses carrying and dropping off migrants without prior notice - including Aurora, South Barrington, and Rosemont.