Migrants to move from Chicago Park District buildings starting Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Migrants will be moved out of five different Chicago Park District buildings beginning on Saturday – and the move is causing some confusion.

Earlier this week, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said beginning Saturday, migrants currently living in the field houses at Gage Park in the neighborhood of the same name, Broadway Armory Park in Edgewater, Brands Park in Avondale, Leone Park in the Rogers Park neighborhood, and Piotrowski Park in Little Village will be moved to other shelters "over the next several weeks."

As of Friday, there were about 200 people at the Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway. They were told they are to leave by the of the week – but not everyone knows where.

Sandra Domath and her two kids have been staying at the Broadway Armory. Her children, ages 10 and 12, attend school just a few blocks away.

Domath said she was getting ready to pack her things Friday, but she had no idea where she and her family were to be taken.

The move means 738 people in all will be relocated.

At last check, data show more than 100 people staying in the field house in Brands Park, just under 200 at Broadway Armory Park, more than 250 at Gage Park, 32 at Leone Park, and about 140 at Piotrowski Park.

"The families that are here are going to be moving to other temporary housing very close by, so their children can stay in the schools that they have grown to love since the fall," said Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th).

The nearest shelters to the Broadway Armory are two to three miles away. The change also means the field houses will be renovated and restored to their original uses too.

Neighborhood programs like the popular day camp at the Broadway Armory will return.

"It's been going on for so many years, and it has so many different options – including dance, including gymnastics, including sports, including the arts," said Manaa-Hoppenworth, "so getting into a summer program, a day camp, was like a golden ticket for someone like me who's a working mom."

CBS 2 is told the Office of Mayor Brandon has promised to make sure park spaces are not part of an evolving contingency plan to provide shelter for asylum seekers – in the event that Chicago sees another surge of migrants bussed from Texas.

"We know that the Park Districts are not included in that plan, because they have committed to decompressed the parks – as they have decompressed the police stations," Manaa-Hoppenworth said.

The city said two field houses will complete their move of the migrants by Saturday, while the others will move over the next few weeks. The hope is to reinstate full summer programming at each of the five locations.