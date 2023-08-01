Migrants begin arriving at new shelter at Broadway Armory Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Buses carrying migrants have begun arriving at a new shelter at a Chicago Park District fieldhouse in the Edgewater neighborhood.

At least seven buses pulled up to Broadway Armory Park on Tuesday morning. City officials have said the site will house up to 250 migrants, many of whom previously had been staying at the 1st (Central) District police station in the South Loop.

The Park District has shared plans to transform the Broadway Armory community center into a temporary shelter for 250 migrants, but the plan faces plenty of opposition from neighbors, who have said the city didn't consider their needs before moving migrants in.

Many activities seniors and others in the community depend on will be moving out as migrants move in for a minimum of six months.

Park District summer camps at Broadway Armory are still going on. Those families will be redirected through a different entrance until Friday.