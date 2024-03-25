Migrants to be moved out of five Chicago Park District sites

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of migrants staying at five Chicago Park District facilities serving as temporary shelters will soon be moved to other locations to reopen those park sites to the public.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said, beginning Saturday, migrants currently living at Gage Park, Broadway Armory Park, Brands Park, Leone Park, and Pitrowki Park will be moved to other shelters "over the next several weeks."

"After all shelter residents have been transitioned to another shelter, the Park District will begin restoring the facilities and resuming park programming and other park operations at each of the five locations currently used as temporary emergency shelters," Johnson's office said in a news release.

Once those migrant shelters are closed, Park District officials will assess the facilities and conduct any repairs or other maintenance needed to resume normal operations. The mayor's office said it expects all five park district sites to be ready for a full slate of summer programming this year.

"I am proud of the efforts of my administration, our partners, and the many Chicagoans who stepped up to welcome new arrivals by providing shelter in our Park District field houses at a time when this was clearly needed," Johnson said in a statement. "We are grateful to the alderpersons and communities who have embraced new neighbors with open arms, and we are pleased that these park facilities will be transitioned back to their intended purpose in time for summer programming."

The number of migrants staying in city-run shelters has dropped significantly in recent months, and the mayor's office said the five park district facilities currently being used as shelters are no longer needed to house migrants.

As of Friday, 10,651 migrants were living in 23 city shelters, down from 14,717 migrants in 27 shelters at the start of the year.