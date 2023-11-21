Construction continues at possible second Chicago tent camp for migrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Tuesday, crews were on the ground getting ready for a second migrant tent base camp at 115th and Halsted.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza had the latest on the site's progress while also digging deeper into city data to figure out where new arrivals are ending up before those camps can open.

CBS 2 got a look at the construction at 115th and Halsted to possibly make way for a migrant tent base camp. The fence was up. Crews were on the ground, and equipment was on site. and after multiple complaints about a lack of transparency, CBS 2 is also hearing from the local alderman.

The cement was churning. The entrance was closed.

The big question was still when the lot might be open to migrants.

Sources told CBS 2 that at least at the 115th and Halsted location, it could be weeks or a month. That would depend, just like it did at 38th and California, on an environmental assessment, which was underway.

At 38th and California, it's been over a month, and protesters were still outside rallying against the plans. Nevertheless, construction continued.

"Everybody takes a turn," said one resident, who asked his name not be revealed. "They can stop in the morning. I was supposed to be at work today, but I saw less people so I came to help them out."

The neighbor said his biggest complaint is also transparency.

CBS 2 asked for more clarity on where migrants were going. City data show that as of Nov. 9, there were 2,537 migrants staying in police stations and 12,063 in shelters.

A few days later, on Nov. 13, 737 fewer people were at police stations, but there was only about 200 more people at shelters.

On Monday, the number showed even fewer people at police stations, a few more were in shelters, but overall, over 700 people were unaccounted for. The city said Chicago might not be their final destination.

The mayor's office said the number of people at police districts has decreased because of placement in shelters, out migration, resettlement and other factors.

As far as the Morgan Park Commons goes, the housing, retail, and park space that's supposed to come to the 115th and Halsted site after the possible tent base camp is taken down.

CBS 2 was told the work that's going on currently is supposed to make it cheaper and easier for the Commons to move in once crews break ground in 2024.