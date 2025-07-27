Michigan authorities seek to file terrorism charges in Walmart stabbing attack

Michigan authorities said Sunday they are seeking to file terrorism charges and 11 charges of assault with intent to murder against a 42-year-old man accused of carrying out a knife attack at a Walmart store.

According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea, a 42-year-old man — identified as Bradford James Gille, of Afton, Michigan — used a folding knife with a 3.5-inch blade to stab five men and six women, including one Walmart employee, on Saturday afternoon. The ages of the people injured range from 21 to 84.

Law enforcement was notified of the attack around 4:43 p.m., Shea said, and a sheriff's deputy was at the store around two minutes later.

"At the time of the deputy's arrival, multiple citizens, including one who was armed with a pistol, were confronting the male suspect in the parking lot and preventing him from harming further people and leaving," the sheriff said. "The deputy took the suspect into custody without further incident."

Gille is currently held at Grand Traverse County Jail, where he will remain pending formal charges and arraignment, which is expected to be Monday or Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities are working to find out the motive behind the attack.

"As far as a motive, that's yet to be determined," Shea said on Sunday. "Our detectives, with assistance from the FBI, interviewed him at length, and that will be part of the investigation as it moves forward."

He added that Gille may have lived in Grand Traverse County at some point, and is "somewhat familiar with the area."

"Violence like this is unacceptable," Joe Pennington, a Walmart spokesperson, told CBS News in a statement on Saturday. "Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, in a written statement on Sunday afternoon, said she is "grateful for the quick action from the many local law enforcement officers, emergency services personnel, Munson medical team and the good Samaritans in Grand Traverse County whose quick action undoubtedly saved lives following yesterday's heinous attack."

Conditions of the wounded improving

The conditions of the 11 people who were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, are improving, medical officials said Monday morning.

As of 10:15 a.m. Monday, one patient remains in serious condition, five are in fair condition, two are in good condition, two others have been treated and transferred and one patient has been treated and released.

On Sunday afternoon, two people were in serious condition, eight were in fair condition and one had been released from the hospital, according to Munson Healthcare.

Dr. Tom Schirmerhorn, chief medical officer of Munson Medical Center, said everyone is expected to survive.

We are deeply grateful to the dedicated team of physicians, nurses, surgeons, clinical staff, and support personnel at Munson Healthcare. Their unwavering commitment to the care and recovery of those affected reflects the strength and unity of our healthcare community during this difficult time.

Free counseling is available for victims and community members at the Northwestern Michigan College Innovation Center in Traverse City, Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.