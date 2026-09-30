Chicago to install dedicated bus lane on northbound Michigan Avenue downtown

Seeking to reduce delays for CTA riders in downtown Chicago, officials plan to install a new dedicated bus lane on Michigan Avenue.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said the 1.5 mile bus lane will stretch from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive along northbound Michigan Avenue.

Crews will begin installing new pavement markings and signs this week, and the new dedicated bus lane is expected to be completed within 7 to 10 days, according to the mayor's office.

The mayor's office said an estimated 22,000 CTA passengers travel through that stretch of Michigan Avenue every weekday.

"During the morning rush, CTA buses carry an estimated 35% of all trips on Michigan Avenue but make up only 3% of the vehicles," the mayor's office said in a news release.

Approximately 1,490 CTA buses on 21 different routes use at least part of the new dedicated bus lane.

"Chicagoans depend on our buses every day to get to work, attend school, access essential services and connect with their communities," Johnson said in a statement. "By creating a dedicated bus lane on Michigan Avenue, we are making a critical investment in reducing delays, improving service and ensuring that the thousands of residents who rely on public transit can get where they need to go. We are committed to building a safer, more accessible and more connected transportation system that puts the needs of working people first."

Once the new bus lane has been installed, officials plan to collect data over the next six months to evaluate bus travel times, schedule reliability, and other conditions to determine if any adjustments are needed.

The bus lane will also be part of the Smart Streets Pilot Program, which uses cameras mounted on CTA buses and city vehicles to catch drivers blocking bus and bike lanes in downtown Chicago to issue tickets.

The Smart Streets pilot program started in November 2024, with cameras mounted on eight Chicago Department of Finance parking enforcement vehicles. In October 2025, cameras were added to six CTA buses.

Tickets for blocking a bus lane will cost $90. Tickets for stopping or parking at a bus stop run $100. Blocking a bike lane will result in a $250 fine.

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st), who chairs the City Council Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety, and Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) this week introduced a proposal to expand the Smart Streets program citywide.

A majority of the City Council has signed on as co-sponsors of the ordinance.