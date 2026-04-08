Michael Jackson's Indiana hometown hosting special biopic screening

Michael Jackson's hometown in Indiana is hosting a special screening of his biopic.

Gary, Indiana officials announced residents can see "Michael" at the Spencer Audition at the West Side Leadership Academy on Monday, April 13. Members of the cast and the Jackson family are expected to attend.

The King of Pop was born in Gary, Indiana in 1958.

"Michael Jackson's legacy is woven into the very fabric of our city and our world," said Mayor Eddie Melton. "From humble beginnings at 2300 Jackson Street to the global stage, his journey started right here in Gary, Indiana. Hosting this exclusive screening is a profound honor for our community, allowing us to celebrate our most famous son while investing directly in the next generation of Gary's creative and athletic talent."

The screening was organized by Gary's mayor, the Michael Jackson estate and the Gary International Black Film Festival.

Tickets are on sale now and are only available to Gary residents.