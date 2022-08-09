Mexico City-bound passengers get off plane on runway at O'Hare due to mechanical issue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travelers headed to Mexico City had to get off a plane on a runway at O'Hare International Airport Monday afternoon due to a mechanical problem.

Aeromexico Flight 687 had a mechanical problem on runway 10L at O'Hare while departing for Mexico City at 3:49 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Passengers got off the plane on the runway and were bused to Terminal 5.

No one was injured.