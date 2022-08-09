Watch CBS News
Local News

Mexico City-bound passengers get off plane on runway at O'Hare due to mechanical issue

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travelers headed to Mexico City had to get off a plane on a runway at O'Hare International Airport Monday afternoon due to a mechanical problem.

Aeromexico Flight 687 had a mechanical problem on runway 10L at O'Hare while departing for Mexico City at 3:49 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Passengers got off the plane on the runway and were bused to Terminal 5.

No one was injured.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 7:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.