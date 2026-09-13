Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village brings out thousands celebrating culture, heritage

Thousands of people flocked to Little Village for the Mexican Independence Parade on Sunday afternoon.

The high energy on 26th Street was contagious, with drums, dancers and float after float down the two-and-a-half-mile business corridor.

One of the largest Mexican independence parades in the Midwest kicked off at noon and there was no shortage of people.

"This year we needed to make sure we were present," said Abigayle Arredondo.

For Arredondo and Marcella Herrera, they made it a point to attend this year's parade to show Herrera's son what the holiday is all about.

"We also have our one-year-old who is joining us for the first time this time," Herrera said.

This year's theme was "United We Ride, Stronger Than Ever".

After months of immigration enforcement in their community, organizers say they want to move forward no matter what this year brings.

"Our hope is we are able to have celebration as a form of healing from everything we went through as a community last year," said Jennifer Aguilar with the Little Village Chamber of Commerce.

This year, parade organizers with the Little Village Chamber of Commerce, elected officials and mayoral candidates made an appearance.

Mayor Brandon Johnson shaking hands with parade-goers the same day he announced his reelection campaign.

"Obviously, last year, the terror that was pummeled by the Trump administration really placed a lot of families in anxiety, so today we're showing the spirit of Chicago, the joy of Chicago," he said.

"Last year there were less people, we felt people were scared," said Frida Medina.

The 2025 parade was under different circumstances with immigration raids — some say they still feel the aftereffects.

"I feel like they are trying to take the culture away a little bit, so we are here to let them know we are standing our ground," Arredondo said.

Sunday and the rest of this week leading up to Mexican Independence Day on September 15th, community members say they are proud, resilient, and here to be united.

"Just hug each other, love on each other because we are here today but we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, so yeah, just standing united no matter where we are," Arredondo said.

CBS News Chicago asked Johnson if there are any planned caravans this weekend that would block traffic in the city.

He says the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and first responders have created access points to get into the city if car access is limited