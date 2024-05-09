Organizers hope Mexican Independence Day festival in Chicago's Grant Park deters chaos

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In hopes of ending the dangerous celebrations that have filled downtown Chicago streets in recent years during Mexican Independence Day celebrations, festivities will return to Grant Park in an effort to curb the reckless congestion.

Butler Field in Grant Park will be the site of the two-day Mexican Independence Day festivities. While the celebration is months away in September, organizers said they have been planning for years to organize and plan a safe event.

In recent years, the pride of Mexican Independence Day celebrations has been overshadowed by the large car caravans that clog city streets – creating safety concerns for those trying to get to or from downtown.

The celebrations have involved everything from fireworks being set off in the Loop to piles of people stacking themselves atop bus shelters – and even back seat barbecues.

Chicago Police have struggled to contain the annual takeover.

"That's not a celebration," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council. "That's making a headache for residents, and we actually want residents to come out with us; come party with us."

In September, El Grito – an organized and planned event – will return to Butler Field at Grant Park, for two days of music, food, and cultural pride.

Those planning El Grito held a virtual community meeting Thursday. They say security is a priority, as is avoiding the chaotic scenes of the downtown car caravans seen the past few years.

"We are excited to offer an event that is planned, organized, and allows everyone to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in a dignified, respectful, and safe way," Korina, an El Grito organizer, said in the virtual meeting.

The event will be capped at 12,000 people. Street closures will include Jackson Drive between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore drives.

"Let's plan smart," Enriquez said.

Enriquez has memories of attending El Grito before the city stopped hosting it in the early 2000s.

"If they give us a place where we can go celebrate, party, where I could take an Uber, where I could use the CTA – yes, it's a perfect idea," said Enriquez.

Enriquez said he believes the planned event could cut down on the chaos experienced in years past.

"I think it's a smart idea, and this will deter those caravans," he said, "and they still might come, but it gives us something to do."

Organizers said they will be working closely with the Chicago Police Department and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications – not only during the event, but in the months leading up to it.