Call for less disruption as Mexican Independence Day celebrations near

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Celebrations in honor of Mexican Independence Day are around the corner – but in the past, some such celebrations have caused traffic and chaos in the downtown area.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, there was major gridlock in the Loop around this time last year – shutting down traffic for hours. As that date nears this year, some are calling on people to celebrate in a respectful manner.

Sept. 16 is an important date for many Chicagoans of Mexican heritage – as the day they celebrate Mexico's independence from Spain.

In Little Village, decorations are already up along 26th Street for their annual parade – the biggest in the Midwest.

"We're expecting over 400,000 spectators," said Jennifer Aguilar, executive director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce.

But while some choose to celebrate at the parade, others take it to the streets. Last year, caravans and fireworks caused chaos in downtown Chicago – creating traffic jams such that even emergency vehicles couldn't get through.

This year, some are calling for less disruption.

The Mexican Consulate posted a public service announcement online, asking people to celebrate in a responsible manner – and reminding them that they can face hefty fines of thousands of dollars if they violate traffic laws.

"We do know that some people will decide to go ahead and celebrate that way," Aguilar said. "But we just wish people would do so respectfully, and be considerate of the neighbors in that area."

The Little Village Chamber of Commerce is organizing the parade, and has the same message for its community.

"Usually after our parade ends, 26th Street remains open for our small businesses and shopping. However, in the past years - due to these celebrations - the local police district has been forced to close the street for safety reasons," Aguilar said. "When the street is closed by the Police Department, that really hurts small businesses on 26th Street."

As far as what the city is doing to prepare for such celebrations this year, we reached out to Chicago Police and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications – and did not hear back.