Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue with parade in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weekend long celebrations continue for Mexican Independence Day. Sunday it was the big parade.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was there and found an abundance of cultural pride.

Mexican Independence Day celebrations continued in Chicago Sunday where thousands came to celebrate their Mexican heritage. Organizers of the parade said this is where immigrants first settled in the city.

From low riders performing unique stunts to marching bands, the Mexican pride stands strong in South Chicago. Sunday marks the 83rd annual Mexican Patriotic Parade.

"I myself have been involved with the parade for over 60 years as a participant and for the last 30 years organizing. So it's to keep the tradition and the memories of what we've done here on the South Side of Chicago alive," said Phillip Vasquez, Mexican Patriotic Club of South Chicago vice president.

The parade made its way down Commercial Ave from 87th to 100th Street.

Mexican Independence Day is an annual event that celebrates Mexico's declaration of independence from Spain in 1810.

"Even though we are not in Mexico, but we are a great big Mexican community, if not the first Mexican community in the city of Chicago, and we want to preserve the heritage, the memories and let them not forget," said Carmela Vargas, Mexican Patriotic Club of South Chicago president.

The parade brought out thousands of people, including 13-year-old David Rodriguez and his family, who traveled from Indiana to see the celebration.

"Back in Indiana, no one celebrates it," he said. "So coming out here, I just feel so happy and excited. All mixed emotions."

Local residents say it's important for young people to understand the history and meaning in our modern world.

"As of recently, it's like we forget where we're coming from. We all think it's American and it's made here. We don't see the hard work that our parents put in," said David Meza from south Chicago.

Organizers of the parade say this celebrates the neighborhood's rich past and present.