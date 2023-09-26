Metra's BNSF railway receives grant for additional safety

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A stretch of the BNSF railway in west suburban Cook County is about to get a significant makeover to keep pedestrians safe.

Across Illinois, 62 pedestrians who trespassed on railroad rights-of-way were hit by trains last year.

There is $2.88 million in federal funding to help prevent the problem. Part of the money will pay for more than 18,000 feet of new fencing at 18 roadway crossings from Berwyn to LaGrange.

That will close up gaps that pedestrians could squeeze through.

Metra said this area was chosen since the BNSF is its busiest line. About 91 trains pass through the corridor every day.