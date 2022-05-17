Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being hit by Metra UP-W train near Geneva

CHCAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-W line train near Geneva, Illinois Tuesday morning. 

The City of Geneva confirmed the female victim was killed in the crash. 

Metra service will resume service between West Chicago and Ogilvie Center. 

Extensive delays are expected. Metra said train No.18, scheduled to arrive Chicago at 7:20 a.m., may be operating 20 minutes behind schedule.

