Woman dies after being hit by Metra UP-W train near Geneva

CHCAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-W line train near Geneva, Illinois Tuesday morning.

The City of Geneva confirmed the female victim was killed in the crash.

While authorities manage the scene in Geneva, METRA has announced it will resume service between West Chicago and the Ogilve Center on the UP West Line. Updates at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/I92uGE4Oz2 — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 17, 2022

Metra service will resume service between West Chicago and Ogilvie Center.

Extensive delays are expected. Metra said train No.18, scheduled to arrive Chicago at 7:20 a.m., may be operating 20 minutes behind schedule.