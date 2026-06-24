Metra unveils locomotive painted for America's 250th birthday

Just in time for the 4th of July, and America's 250th birthday, Metra has unveiled a specially painted train locomotive.

The locomotive is the 26th out of a batch of 42 that were remanufactured by Progress Rail Locomotives of La Grange, Illinois. They were formerly used for freight trains, but have been improved and reconfigured for passenger use.

Progress Rail painted one special locomotive in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States of America using a design from Metra senior graphic designer Felicia Woods.

"We are proud to present this specially painted locomotive as a gift to the people of the Chicago region, Illinois, and the United States," Metra executive director and chief executive officer Jim Derwinski said in a news release. "This locomotive also commemorates the important role that railroads played in the expansion and development of our nation. As this locomotive travels the rails, it will do more than push and pull commuter trains in our region. It will carry a message. It will remind everyone who sees it that America's strength has always come from people working together: from communities connected by steel rails, and from workers committed to service."