Metra Union Pacific-West line running with delays after train hits truck near Berkeley, Illinois

Both inbound and outbound service on the Metra Union Pacific-West line is running with extensive delays after a train hit a semi-trailer truck near west suburban Berkeley during the Monday evening rush.

Metra said an outbound train hit a vehicle near Berkeley around 5:30 p.m. A semi-trailer truck was stopped on the crossing after the collision, and the hood of the truck cab had been sheared off, and there was significant visible damage to the engine.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Inbound and outbound UP-W trains were halted as a result. Trains were back on the move just after 7 p.m.

Riders can check Metra.com for updates.