Metra Union Pacific-Northwest trains stopped after pedestrian is hit in northwest suburbs

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains have been halted after a pedestrian was struck in the northwest suburbs.

Train No. 657 hit a pedestrian between the Mount Prospect stop and the Cumberland stop in Des Plaines.

Metra said a woman was struck, and was conscious and alert when she was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Metra did not have any information on the woman's condition or the circumstances of the accident.

Both inbound and outbound trains were stopped as of 7 p.m.  

