2 Metra passengers hurt when UP-North line train hits semi truck in Wilmette

Two Metra passengers were injured when a Union Pacific-North line train hit a semi-trailer truck on Thursday afternoon in north suburban Wilmette.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., an outbound UP-North line train hit a flatbed semi-trailer truck that was on the tracks near the Wilmette station.

The collision separated the truck's cab from the trailer, which appeared to be hauling a large pavement grinder.

"We were driving along, and started to feel like a hard brake, and then a little bit of like a release, and then the hard jolt of hitting this truck here," passenger Ben Pogvara said.

Wilmette Fire Chief Brian Lambel said the truck driver was already out of the truck oby the time firefighters arrived on the scene, and was not injured.

Two passengers on the train were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Inbound and outbound UP-North line trains remained halted as of 4 p.m., and Metra said riders should expect extensive delays and seek alternate transportation.