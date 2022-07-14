Watch CBS News
Metra train hits pedestrian in Evanston, Union Pacific-North service halted

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra Union Pacific-North line trains have been halted in both directions in Evanston, after a person was hit by a train Thursday afternoon.

Metra said extensive delays are expected this afternoon after a UP-North train hit a person near the Central Street station in Evanston. The person's condition was not immediately available.

Evanston Police said drivers should avoid the area of Livingston Street and Green Bay Road.

Further details were not immediately available.

