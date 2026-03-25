Metra trains delayed after unconscious man is found near tracks in Aurora, Illinois

Metra trains between Chicago and the western suburbs were delayed Wednesday morning after an unconscious man was found near the tracks.

Metra BNSF train No. 1224 was at the Aurora Transportation Center when rail workers discovered the unconscious man, Metra said. The man was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Metra said the man was not hit by a train.

Following the discovery, Metra service was halted near the scene, according to Aurora police. Westbound trains had resumed by around 7:30 a.m., but eastbound trains toward Chicago and the inner western suburbs remained closed.

Metra police were investigating the incident.

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