Donate to Metra's Toys for Tots drive at downtown Chicago stations

By Lauren Victory,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Metra is hosting a Toys for Tots holiday drive at downtown stations on Tuesday. 

The following downtown stations will serve as drop-off locations: 

  • Millennium Station – Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street
  • Chicago Union Station – Canal Street and Jackson Boulevard
  • Ogilvie Transportation Center – Madison Street and Canal Street
  • LaSalle Street Station – 414 S. LaSalle St.
  • Van Buren Station – 132 E. Van Buren St.

Commuters can donate unwrapped toys or cash. 

This is Metra's 14th year hosting the holiday drive. 

