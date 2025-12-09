Donate to Metra's Toys for Tots drive at downtown Chicago stations

Metra is hosting a Toys for Tots holiday drive at downtown stations on Tuesday.

The following downtown stations will serve as drop-off locations:

Millennium Station – Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street

Chicago Union Station – Canal Street and Jackson Boulevard

Ogilvie Transportation Center – Madison Street and Canal Street

LaSalle Street Station – 414 S. LaSalle St.

Van Buren Station – 132 E. Van Buren St.

Commuters can donate unwrapped toys or cash.

This is Metra's 14th year hosting the holiday drive.