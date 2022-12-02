Metra is taking Santa, Mrs. Claus and other riders to a winter wonderland at Millennium Station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mr. and Mrs. Claus are bringing a little holiday fun to the Metra electric line Friday night.
Special holiday train rides go to a North Pole winter wonderland at Millennium Station. Friday's event is sold out but you'll need to buy tickets for future rides. It will cost you $5 a ticket.
