Metra is taking Santa, Mrs. Claus and other riders to a winter wonderland at Millennium Station

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --   Mr. and Mrs. Claus are bringing a little holiday fun to the Metra electric line Friday night.

Special holiday train rides go to a North Pole winter wonderland at Millennium Station. Friday's event is sold out but you'll need to buy tickets for future rides. It will cost you $5 a ticket. 

