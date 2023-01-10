Metra rolling out real-time tracker
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra is rolling out a new real-time tracker, so riders can see exactly when their trains will arrive or reach the station.
The new site metra.tracker.com is being called a "major upgrade" in communications to customers.
This tracking system cost nearly $27 million and requires GPSs tracking devices and other equipment on more than 1,000 rail cars and in 238 stations.
