Metra rolling out real-time tracker

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra is rolling out a new real-time tracker, so riders can see exactly when their trains will arrive or reach the station. 

The new site metra.tracker.com is being called a "major upgrade" in communications to customers.

This tracking system cost nearly $27 million and requires GPSs tracking devices and other equipment on more than 1,000 rail cars and in 238 stations.

