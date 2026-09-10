Metra launches art contest for kids to create a safety superhero

Metra is looking for students to design a safety superhero for the commuter rail agency's 20th annual safety competition.

The hero would teach others how to be safe anytime they are near tracks or trains.

Students from kindergarten through fourth grade can submit a hand-drawn poster, while students from fifth through 12th grade can submit either hand-drawn or digital artwork, which Metra said will be judged in separate categories.

The first-place winner of the contest will receive a $500 Amazon gift card, and it will be featured in Metra's 2027 safety calendar, along with weekend and holiday day passes. The second-place winner will receive a $250 Amazon gift card, and the third-place winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

The People's Choice winner from each of 13 regions will also receive a $500 Amazon gift card and have their work in Metra promotional materials.

The school with the most submissions will receive $500 in cash and prizes.

Entries in the "Make Your Safety Superhero" contest need to be in by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 12, 2027.