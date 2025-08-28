Metra delays expected after freight train hits vehicle in Harvard, Illinois

Service was suspended on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line after a freight train hit a vehicle in Harvard, Illinois early Thursday morning.

According to the Harvard Fire Protection District, a train crashed into a vehicle a the McGuire Road railroad crossing around 2:24 a.m. Officials said the car was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

Officials said a man was found 20 feet down in a nearby ravine. He was taken to a hospital in Rockford with serious injuries.

Harvard Fire Protection District

Metra confirmed inbound and outbound service is temporarily suspended at Harvard. trains will be making all stops from Crystal Lake to Chicago.

Service on Metra's Northwest Line was also impacted by the crash.

Metra is urging commuters to seek alternate transportation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Metra Police Department