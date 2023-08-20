Metra offering extra lines for Air & Water Show, free rides for first day of school

Metra providing extra lines for Air & Water Show, free first day of school rides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Between the final day of the Air and Water Show and the start of classes on Monday, Metra is providing some help to make things a bit smoother.

For those heading downtown for the show, they're running additional trains, so you don't have to deal with parking and extra traffic.

Extra lines include Union Pacific North, Northwest, West, and BNSF. A day pass costs $7.

The Family Fares program allows up to three children - ages 11 and younger – to ride for free with each adult.

Metra and Pace are also offering free rides for kindergarten through 12th-grade students and their parent or guardian for the first day of school.

The free rides will run from 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning until 8 p.m.