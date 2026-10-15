Metra MD-W trains stopped in Elgin due to police activity

Metra MD-W trains were stopped in Elgin, Illinois, early Thursday night due to a police investigation.

Metra officials said inbound and outbound train service is impacted.

Passengers traveling from Big Timber may board inbound trains at Elgin. Passengers traveling to Big Timber will need to seek alternate transportation, Metra officials said.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Elgin police for more information on the investigation.

Commuters can check service alerts and updates on the Metra website.