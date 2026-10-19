Metra Electric train strikes pedestrian on Chicago's South Side

The Metra Electric Line on Chicago's South Side was disrupted during the Monday morning rush after a train struck a pedestrian.

Metra Electric train 302, scheduled to arrive at Millennium Station downtown at 7:22 a.m., was stopped near the Stony Island station, on 71st Street off Stony Island Avenue in South Shore and will not continue its route.

All Metra Electric South Chicago inbound and outbound trains were halted.

Metra said the train struck a pedestrian. Metra police and the Chicago Fire Department were on the scene.

The duration of the delay was unknown.

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