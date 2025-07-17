Metra Electric line snagged after train hits pedestrian at 27th Street

Metra Electric trains were disrupted in the Bronzeville area Thursday evening after a train struck a pedestrian.

Metra said just before 7 p.m., Metra Electric train No. 345, scheduled to arrive at 93rd Street/South Chicago at 8:38 p.m., hit a pedestrian around 27th Street.

All inbound and outbound train was halted near the scene after the accident.

By 8:35 p.m., all inbound trains were back on the move, but were operating up to 40 minutes behind schedule. Outbound trains remained stopped.

The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

The Metra Electric line operates on the old Illinois Central commuter train tracks.

CHECK: Metra updates