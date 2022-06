CHICGAO (CBS)-- Chicago's Pride Parade and festfivities will take over the city and Metra wants to help you get there.

Metra's adding extra trains on Sunday for the 51st annual parade.

Chicago Pride Fest is this weekend! Ride Metra into the city and save on parking and gas. Find your schedule at https://t.co/jLf4QITbdZ. #PrideMonth #Pride2022 pic.twitter.com/AbJCqYdH2C — Metra (@Metra) June 15, 2022

You can also get unlimited rides all day using their Sunday pass for $7.