Merrionette Park police host annual National Night Out

Bringing neighbors, police, and firefighters together, that's the mission behind National Night Out, an annual event to promote community partnerships and public safety.

National Night Out started across the country in 1984. Now, 42 years, later police departments nationwide take park in an event that's bridging the gap.

In southwest suburban Merrionette Park, an estimated 200 people were expected to attend the village's National Night Out on Tuesday.

Activities included safety demonstrations, meet-and-greets with local police officers and firefighters, music, booths featuring local vendors, music, and a raffle.

Merrionette Park Police Chief Mathew Ramirez said the event has grown each year since it first started about six or seven years ago.

"Each year, this just keeps growing and growing. We've got many more vendors, live music, we should have a helicopter flyover pretty soon, and tons of other activities for the families," he said.

At the crowded field and parking lot outside the Merrionette Park police station, 9-year-old Nack Billiot worked on his jump shot at National Night Out. He said, when his mother first told him they were heading to the police station, he was confused.

"Maybe, like, taxes or something," he said.

But Jack quickly discovered he was there to enjoy the annual National Night Out.

"It's really cool, with all the games and the police officers," he said.

Merrionette Park police officers, Illinois State Police troopers, and the Chicago Police Department's mounted patrol unit all were on hand to give youngsters and even adults an opportunity to get to know those who wear the badge

"It's important to have that relationship with your police officers, and to see our community come and support our police officers, it makes my heart warm," Merrionette Park Mayor Jose Nevarez said.

Efferius Yarbrough and his family leave their home appreciated all the activities National Night Out offers. Yarbrough said it doesn't hurt that it's his 4-year-old daughter Egypt's birthday too. He's teaching her young about the badge.

"Not all officers are bad officers. There are some good officers, and the ones that are good are here to serve and protect, as you can see from out here amongst the crowd, and they do a good job," Yarbrough said.

National Night Out started in 1984 with the concept of leaving a blue light on to honor officers.

"It went from something so small to now, look. It's fun to see all these people gather together in their community," Nevarez said.

The star of night might have been Toby, the Merrionette Park Police Department's therapy dog.

The village got Toby with the help of the Cook County Sheriff's Office, to help relieve stress for both first responders and the general public.

"He's used for different events. People love to see him, and he's been working out well for us," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said, while the event put huge smiles on so many faces, his men and women were rewarded too.

"It's nice to come talk to us one-on-one just to build those relationships," he said.