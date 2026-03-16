1 dead, 1 critically injured in stabbing in Merrillville, Indiana; suspect in custody

A suspect Is in custody after one person was killed and another was critically injured in a stabbing on Monday morning at a home in Merrillville, Indiana.

Police said, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a woman saying she and her husband were being stabbed at a home in the 7400 block of Hendricks Street.

When officers arrived, a suspect was exiting the home with his hands up and was taken into custody.

One victim was found dead inside the home. Another victim was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point in critical condition.

Police said the stabbing appeared to be an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.

No charges have been announced.