Chicago health officials report 7 cases, 2 deaths from meningitis outbreak in January

The Chicago Health Department reported a meningitis outbreak that has killed two people this month.

Since January 17, CDPH confirmed seven cases of Neisseria meningitis among adults. Health officials are working to trace all contacts of the confirmed patients.

Officials confirmed two people have died as a result of the infection.

CDPH said Chicago sees up to 10 to 15 meningococcal infections each year, typically concentrated around the winter months.

What are meningitis symptoms?

Chicago health officials said symptoms are similar to common illnesses, including fever, chills, fatigue, and nausea. However, those infected with Meningococcal will see symptoms worsen rapidly.

See a doctor if you experience stiff neck, heightened sensitivity to light, cold hands and feet, severe aches and pains, vomiting or diarrhea, or a dark purple rash on the body.

How does meningitis spread?

The infection spreads through direct contact with saliva. Health officials said the infection "requires close and lengthy contact to spread, such as through kissing or between people who live together."

"For best protection, the state of Illinois recommends MenACWY vaccination for all patients at ages 11 or 12, with a booster dose at age 16," CDPH said in a written release.