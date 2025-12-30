3 men charged with stealing packages from moving freight train in Chicago

Three men have been charged with breaking into a moving freight train in Chicago and stealing several packages earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, Cook County Sheriff's police working on a cargo theft suppression operation with Norfolk Southern Railroad, using a drone, spotted two people on top of a moving train near 60th Place and Stewart Avenue, sheriff's officials said.

The pair broke into a shipping container, stole several packages, threw them on the ground, and then jumped off the train and into a nearby alley.

Officers took two men into custody. A third man seen on the tracks got into a Chrysler minivan and drove off, but police chased him and stopped him in the 100 block of West 87th Street, where he was arrested.

All three men – 25-year-old Shaun Smythe, 26-year-old Marcus Moore, and 44-year-old Errol Miller, were charged with burglary and trespassing. Miller also was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, and was issued several traffic citations from the chase.

Miller and Moore were on pre-trial release for prior burglary charges at the time of their arrest. They were released from custody after their first court appearance on the new charges on Dec. 20, but are being held at Cook County Jail for violating the terms of their pre-trial release from their previous cases.

Smythe was released from custody after his first court appearance on Dec. 20.

All three men were due back in court on Jan. 8, according to court records.